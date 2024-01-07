Previous
7th January 2024 by apad2023
7th January 2024

Whist walking in the park this morning I saw an inquisitive squirrel who luckoly let me get close enough to take a picture.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Tim Gates

@apad2023
