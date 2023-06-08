Previous
Next
Annie's Song by april16
Photo 605

Annie's Song

You fill up my senses/
Like a night in a forrest

Song Title-97 Entry

Annie's Song was written and performed by John Denver.

8th June 2023 8th Jun 23

April

@april16
Hi! I go by the name of April and I live in New York. I joined the 365 Project in March, 2014. ...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise