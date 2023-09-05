Previous
Shadows behind bars by aq21
Shadows behind bars

Shadows of the small vine (on the right) creeping along the colourbond fence.
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice shadows and tone
September 5th, 2023  
