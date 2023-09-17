Previous
Butterfly by aq21
Butterfly

My yellow, sticky, bug catcher.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Babs ace
Very pretty, hope it does a good job
September 17th, 2023  
