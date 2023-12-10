Previous
The Golden Ship by aq21
147 / 365

The Golden Ship

Weird boat moored in the harbour. No paint, looked like bare metal and the late afternoon sunlight turned it gold. Thankyou, random seagull!
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise