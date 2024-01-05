Previous
Tapping In by aq21
Tapping In

Garden tap inverted
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

AnnabelleQ

@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Bec ace
The inverted effect is so interesting. Nice capture. I must try it.
January 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great result
January 5th, 2024  
