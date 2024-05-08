Sign up
293 / 365
Shy
Awkward posing Pelican
8th May 2024
8th May 24
2
1
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
294
photos
16
followers
20
following
80% complete
Babs
ace
What a strange position fav
May 9th, 2024
AnnabelleQ
@onewing
I know! I've never seen that pose before. 😅
May 9th, 2024
I know! I've never seen that pose before. 😅