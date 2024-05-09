Sign up
Run!
Rapidly approaching
storm. I got very, very, very wet.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
AnnabelleQ
@aq21
My challenge is to take each photo using my less than adequate android phone camera.
Babs
Oh dear it does look ominous. Sorry to hear you weren't able to outrun it
May 9th, 2024
