Saaayyyyy by arayofsrqsun
142 / 365

Saaayyyyy

Fun fact:

A black racer will shake his tail in the brush with hopes you think he's a rattler when he is frightened or feels threatened.

- who knew?!?!?
20th April 2024

tina (arayofsrqsun)

@arayofsrqsun
Thru my looking glass - I find my treasures in the simplest things. Sometimes it takes "Rita" to ReITerAte what is true. Less than perfect...
