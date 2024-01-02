Sign up
Photo 1416
20240102_190804 snacks
for my crush if we meet. but i doubt it bcs he might already has plan. but im happy already even if we dont 😂😂😂😂🫡
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Arnica17
@arnica17
please don't delete my account without asking :) I live in Indonesia. I use a phone camera.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A037F
Taken
2nd January 2024 7:08pm
Tags
bld-26
