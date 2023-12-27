Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Needle and Thread
On those days when you don't know what to take a picture of, a macro lens and a random object will do :D
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Aydyn
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be. Even though I take...
Photo Details
Tags
macro
,
needle
,
thread
,
bw-86
