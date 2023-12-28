Sign up
Previous
142 / 365
2023-12-28-Deux-Rivières-Thursday
Deux-Rivières Ontario. A condemned bridge might make for some interesting photography...
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
Have camera, will travel. I've been doing 365 projects since 2010, which has been an interesting experience and continues to be.
142
photos
6
followers
13
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
One Photo a Day
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
28th December 2023 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
canada
,
ontario
,
bw-86
