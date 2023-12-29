Sign up
143 / 365
Lacrosse
Apparently, lacrosse season is officially over lol. Canada has two official sports, lacrosse in the summer and hockey in the winter.
https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/n-16.7/page-1.html#:~:text=2%20The%20game%20commonly%20known,national%20summer%20sport%20of%20Canada.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
Aydyn
ace
@aydyn
I have had a profound interest in photography for many years, so much so that I have managed to make a career out of it....
143
photos
6
followers
13
following
0
One Photo a Day
NIKON Z 6_2
29th December 2023 2:34pm
Public
b&w
,
blackandwhite
,
canada
,
ontario
,
lacrosse
,
northbay
,
bw-86
