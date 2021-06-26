Previous
Swallows nighttime by barrowlane
This little chap sits patiently on this bit of wood in the roof of the stable every night while the female sits with her chicks. He has a busy day ahead seeking out food to feed them.
26th June 2021

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
