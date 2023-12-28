Cold moon

The moon is a bit of a thing for our household. Not for any particular reason but we always look out for the new moon not wanting to see it for the first time through glass. Bit of a problem if you have glasses. And look forward to seeing the full moon. I mark the dates on the calendars I get made for friends and family. I have mixed success photographing it sometimes I can get quite a lot of detail to show up other times it’s all a bit grainy. I put it down to atmospheric dust but not sure. I would like to have a longer lens so I could magnify it more so I don’t have to crop in so much. Maybe one day🤞