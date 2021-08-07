Previous
Bandages by barrowlane
Bandages

The stable lad was putting travel bandages on this horse Mumtaaz who was traveling to the races that day. The stable lad said it should win and was having a small bet on it so I thought why not an put a couple of pounds on it to win. It came 4th!
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs.
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
August 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021  
