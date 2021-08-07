Sign up
Photo 1436
Bandages
The stable lad was putting travel bandages on this horse Mumtaaz who was traveling to the races that day. The stable lad said it should win and was having a small bet on it so I thought why not an put a couple of pounds on it to win. It came 4th!
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
2
1
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs.
1436
photos
69
followers
95
following
393% complete
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
1436
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
racehorse
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021
