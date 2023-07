Fat legged beetle

Oedemera nobilis, also known as the false oil beetle, thick-legged flower beetle or swollen-thighed beetle,is a beetle in the family Oedemeridae, a common species in Western Europe, including the south of England.



- OM System E-M1Markii + M.40 - 150mm + MC-14 1/1600 Sec at F/8.0 ISO - 1250