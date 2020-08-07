More from the storm on Tuesday.

Yesterday, I posted a photo of the jumble of downed trees in the back yard, but you really couldn't see this one big one. I got help from a friend, we used a long tow strap to pull it away from the house safely. I have another friend who owns a battery powered electric chainsaw who will hopefully be helping out this weekend, if the weather is agreeable. Still no electricity, and cell phone coverage is spotty. I was able to make a call today, so that's an improvement. Refrigerator status: emptied of food.

I took what I think are some nice photos of the full moon on the first night of the power outage, but they are stuck in my DSLR until I get power back.



