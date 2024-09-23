Knight bot?

Previous
I recently built a couple of cheap and very poseable robot action figures from kits, but then I found a Knight model bases on the same parts.

It addition to the traditional knight weapons, he also comes with a bowie knife, a pistol, and a katana sword. Obviously, he's a time traveler.

He's shown here with his weapon accessories, alternate hands, and helmet. The pointy helmet has a face shield that you can flip up to see his face, but I prefer the bucket helmet.
