Photo 1197
Knight bot?
I recently built a couple of cheap and very poseable robot action figures from kits, but then I found a Knight model bases on the same parts.
It addition to the traditional knight weapons, he also comes with a bowie knife, a pistol, and a katana sword. Obviously, he's a time traveler.
He's shown here with his weapon accessories, alternate hands, and helmet. The pointy helmet has a face shield that you can flip up to see his face, but I prefer the bucket helmet.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Batfish
@batfish
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
23rd September 2024 2:01pm
Tags
toys
knight
sword
action figure
