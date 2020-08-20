Sign up
Photo 882
By the reservoir
My favorite spot to take a break on my bike ride at the reservoir.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Batfish
@batfish
882
photos
57
followers
33
following
241% complete
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
882
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
19th August 2020 1:08pm
Tags
bike
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
lake
,
reservoir
,
cycling
,
mtb
