A rainy day for a bike ride. by batfish
A rainy day for a bike ride.

It rained a bit on my bike ride today, but it wasn't that bad. It's already starting to look a little like autumn in a few spots out in the woods.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Batfish

@batfish
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks like a nice place to ride.
August 19th, 2020  
Lin ace
Great pov.
August 19th, 2020  
