Photo 881
A rainy day for a bike ride.
It rained a bit on my bike ride today, but it wasn't that bad. It's already starting to look a little like autumn in a few spots out in the woods.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Batfish
@batfish
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
19th August 2020 1:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mountain
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
cycling
,
biking
,
mtb
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks like a nice place to ride.
August 19th, 2020
Lin
ace
Great pov.
August 19th, 2020
