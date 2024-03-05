Sign up
Photo 1145
New construction at the park.
I've been photographing this thing at my local park for some time now. Over the winter it looks like they rebuilt the whole thing with a brand new wood. They've still got he roof to finish, but I'm sure it'll be done before the tulips are out.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Batfish
@batfish
1145
photos
40
followers
26
following
313% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
4th March 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
park
,
outdoors
