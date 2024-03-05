Previous
New construction at the park. by batfish
Photo 1145

New construction at the park.

I've been photographing this thing at my local park for some time now. Over the winter it looks like they rebuilt the whole thing with a brand new wood. They've still got he roof to finish, but I'm sure it'll be done before the tulips are out.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Batfish

@batfish
