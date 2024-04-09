So I built a thing...

I've had an airbrush for a while but hardly ever used it. I decided I needed an airbrush booth to catch overspray. You can buy one from Amazon for $120, but that's a lot of money for what is essentially a box with a fan, a filter, and a light.



I picked up a pair 12v 120mm fans for $10, a furnace filter for $5, and 7 sheets of 20" x 30" foam core for $1 each, and built this monstrosity that's twice the size of the Amazon one.



I already had LED strip lights, switches, a 12v power supply, and other odds and ends kicking around, so I'm counting that stuff as "free".



I was afraid my oversized box wouldn't make for very strong airflow, but with 2 fans it has enough suction to hold a sheet of paper against the filter, so I'm calling it good enough. I've used it, and it gets the job done nicely.