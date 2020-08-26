Sign up
Photo 885
Downed trees
This jumble of downed trees across the path got some new additions during the last storm.
Also, it sure is it looking a lot like autumn already, in some spots out in the woods.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Batfish
@batfish
3
365
DMC-ZS60
26th August 2020 12:46pm
trees
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
cycling
,
mtb
,
biking.
