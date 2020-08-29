Faux cactus garden

I have a young woman who lives with me who, from a design and decor perspective, likes a number of thing: anything nautical (like compasses, anchors, and sailing ships), wood crates, mason jars, cactus, elephants, and octopuses. I know it's an odd mix of things but with that in mind, I was at the dollar store and saw surprisingly good looking plastic cactus for a buck a piece. I immediately knew she'd like them.



I figured I'd combine 2 things she likes, cactus, because they were a buck each, and wood crates, since they are pretty low hanging fruit for an hobby woodworker, and pallet wood is free.



So for a total cost of $4 + sales tax, and a bit of my time, she will have a very low maintenance cactus garden in a crate. Any time you come across an opportunity to make someone in your life happy for a cash outlay of four bucks, you take it.