Photo 1124
'Vette
I love this Chevette that shows up at the car shows. That guy has everything. I took a peek inside at his collection of 8-track cassettes.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Batfish
@batfish
365
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
6th August 2023 1:06pm
car
show
summer
outdoor
Casablanca
ace
Very cool!
August 6th, 2023
