Details

I took a couple shots of my latest repainted action figure to show some of the very nice details they mold into the sculp, but never paint in the factory. He was just plain black from the waist down, with solid green knee pads.



I painted the the straps, buckles, pouches, snaps, rivets, canteen, the metal scuffs and rust on the knee pads, and the grime on the pistol, and a bunch of other things I'm forgetting. That's a lot of nice details for an action figure I got on sale for $14.