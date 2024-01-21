Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1140
Squirrel!
I've been away from the site for a while, and I haven't picked up my camera in a while either. This is my first photo of the year. Shot out the back window on my house, 'cause i's cold outside. I put some food out from him shortly after taking this.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Batfish
@batfish
1140
photos
40
followers
26
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
21st January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
backyard
,
yard
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close