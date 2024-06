New Camera Day!

I picked up a new Canon R50. The Sigma lens on my old Canon T4i has developed too many quirks to continue using it, and I didn't feel like spending a lot of money on a new EF-S lens for it, so I decided to buy a mirrorless.



Of course I took it to my local park for a work out. It seems to deal with the mix of sun and shade better than my old camera would have. I'm happy with the new camera.