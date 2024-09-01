Meet KitBot

A long time ago I started out here on 365 project taking a photo a day of a grey action figure. I kept it up for well over a year and a half. After a while his joints go lose and he wouldn't stand up without a lot of fussing, so he's retired and now lives on a shelf.



I was on Aliexpress recently and came across a kit selling for $1.80, which assembled into this guy. I've named him KitBot, since he's a bot, and I built him from a kit. He's quite good, especially for the price. I may buy more in different colors.



I have to get better at posing him though, he looks like he's waiting for a bus in a bad neighborhood.