Previous
Meet KitBot by batfish
Photo 1189

Meet KitBot

A long time ago I started out here on 365 project taking a photo a day of a grey action figure. I kept it up for well over a year and a half. After a while his joints go lose and he wouldn't stand up without a lot of fussing, so he's retired and now lives on a shelf.

I was on Aliexpress recently and came across a kit selling for $1.80, which assembled into this guy. I've named him KitBot, since he's a bot, and I built him from a kit. He's quite good, especially for the price. I may buy more in different colors.

I have to get better at posing him though, he looks like he's waiting for a bus in a bad neighborhood.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Batfish

@batfish
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise