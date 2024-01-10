Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
10 / 365
The Black Pad
Scene of two murders in the 1980s
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barry Lees
ace
@baz65
Failed miserably last year! Trying again in 2024 and again with the specific project of photographing the area I live as I walk my dog...
10
photos
3
followers
4
following
2% complete
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th January 2024 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Fisher Family
A nice shot of an attractive looking path - until I read your comment!
Welcome to 365 Project, we hope that you enjoy your time here
Ian
January 10th, 2024
Barry Lees
ace
@fishers
Hi, yes the murders are gruesome history. I am sure you have heard the name Colin Pitchfork - this where he killed the two young girls.
January 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Welcome to 365 Project, we hope that you enjoy your time here
Ian