The Black Pad by baz65
The Black Pad

Scene of two murders in the 1980s
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Barry Lees

@baz65
Failed miserably last year! Trying again in 2024 and again with the specific project of photographing the area I live as I walk my dog...
Fisher Family
A nice shot of an attractive looking path - until I read your comment!

Ian
January 10th, 2024  
Barry Lees ace
@fishers Hi, yes the murders are gruesome history. I am sure you have heard the name Colin Pitchfork - this where he killed the two young girls.
January 10th, 2024  
