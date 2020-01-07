Previous
On the way Home by beckyk365
7 / 365

On the way Home

We were supposed to get a dusting and we got 4 inches. A 30 minute drive took me an hour and a half. I was so glad to get home!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

@beckyk365
narayani
😵 the downside of stunning
January 9th, 2020  
