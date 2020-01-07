Sign up
7 / 365
On the way Home
We were supposed to get a dusting and we got 4 inches. A 30 minute drive took me an hour and a half. I was so glad to get home!
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1362
photos
18
followers
33
following
2% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
2020 and Beyond
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
7th January 2020 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
narayani
😵 the downside of stunning
January 9th, 2020
