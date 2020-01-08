Sign up
Previous
Next
8 / 365
The Day After the First Snow
This was the pretty kind of snow that lays on every single branch. Wish I had off work so I could have taken something better than a quick shot from the car. But it was a beautiful drive into work, especially since the roads were clear.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2020 and Beyond
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
8th January 2020 8:40am
snow
narayani
Omg it’s stunning!!
January 9th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
better to have good snow and have to work, than wet grey snow and be free! And this is a great quick shot - says everything you want :)
January 10th, 2020
