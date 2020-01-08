Previous
Next
The Day After the First Snow by beckyk365
8 / 365

The Day After the First Snow

This was the pretty kind of snow that lays on every single branch. Wish I had off work so I could have taken something better than a quick shot from the car. But it was a beautiful drive into work, especially since the roads were clear.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani
Omg it’s stunning!!
January 9th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
better to have good snow and have to work, than wet grey snow and be free! And this is a great quick shot - says everything you want :)
January 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise