Red by beckyk365
19 / 365

Red

The entryway of my office lights up with patches of red in the afternoon. The front door has red window glass which was popular at the time this building was built in the 1860’s.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Just stunning. Instant fav
January 22nd, 2020  
