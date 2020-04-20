Previous
Next
A Redbud and It’s Shadow by beckyk365
106 / 365

A Redbud and It’s Shadow

Redbuds are native trees that you usually see in a forest or along a treeline. I bought one a couple years ago and now I have many. They have seed pods which drop and create baby redbuds. If I the space I would create a whole forest of redbuds.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise