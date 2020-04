A Peek into our Laundry Room

So Al successfully completed the laundry room floor. He also added baseboard trim. The only thing left to do is to repair and paint the bifold door. It’s pretty beat up after 25 years. Might get a new one, we’re not sure yet. Excellent job, especially since he’s never done it before. Big high five to hubby 🤚. I didn’t notice till we moved the dryer there were still kids’ magnets on the it, after all these years. Funny what you don’t even see after a while.