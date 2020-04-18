Previous
Today’s Project by beckyk365
104 / 365

Today’s Project

Any guesses?? We started this laundry room last summer but had to quit after Al had knee surgery.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Jennie B. ace
It looks like tile glue, are you doing the floor?
April 18th, 2020  
