Popped Poppies
Bought a beautiful bouquet at the new bakery the other day. It had eight stems of unopened poppies and I’m curious to see what color they are. Number one is orange. I love their papery petals!
24th May 2020
24th May 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
1495
photos
19
followers
37
following
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
24th May 2020 12:26pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
poppy
