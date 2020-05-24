Previous
Popped Poppies by beckyk365
138 / 365

Popped Poppies

Bought a beautiful bouquet at the new bakery the other day. It had eight stems of unopened poppies and I’m curious to see what color they are. Number one is orange. I love their papery petals!
24th May 2020

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
