Thornless by beckyk365
140 / 365

Thornless

Not the best photo, the pinks are all blown out, but needed to get a photo while it’s still blooming. It doesn’t last long. But I think it’s a beautiful climber and as a bonus, it’s thornless.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
