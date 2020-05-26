Sign up
Thornless
Not the best photo, the pinks are all blown out, but needed to get a photo while it’s still blooming. It doesn’t last long. But I think it’s a beautiful climber and as a bonus, it’s thornless.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1499
photos
19
followers
37
following
Views
0
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
27th May 2020 6:48pm
rose
