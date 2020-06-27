Sign up
165 / 365
Jam
Local sour cherries are in and boy are they expensive this year! (wow I really sound like an old person!! ) This might be the only batch I make this year. I do realize they are a very labor-intensive fruit to grow and harvest.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1522
photos
19
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
27th June 2020 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cherries
,
sour
