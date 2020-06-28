Sign up
Bee Balm
A Favorite of the hummingbirds. We have a hummingbird that regularly visits these plants. Seems to totally ignore the hummingbird feeder. Bee balm is in the mint family so if you crush the leaves you get a minty scent.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
2020
iPhone 7
28th June 2020 4:24pm
bee
,
balm
,
monarda
