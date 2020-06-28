Previous
Bee Balm by beckyk365
166 / 365

Bee Balm

A Favorite of the hummingbirds. We have a hummingbird that regularly visits these plants. Seems to totally ignore the hummingbird feeder. Bee balm is in the mint family so if you crush the leaves you get a minty scent.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
