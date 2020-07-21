Previous
We got Beans! by beckyk365
191 / 365

We got Beans!

I wasn’t planning on growing beans this summer until my brother-in-law dropped off a couple plants in the spring. I’m glad he did! Had our first batch tonight and they were very good.
21st July 2020

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
