Playing with Ellie by beckyk365
214 / 365

Playing with Ellie

Grandpuppy and I did the typical grandparent thing, got her all wound up right before bedtime. Took a lot of books till we got this girl settled down. It was our last day so we enjoyed every second.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

