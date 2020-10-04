Previous
Asters by beckyk365
Asters

When I looked out the kitchen window I saw a bunch of these moths, fluttering around the Asters. Of course by the time I got there they were gone, except for this guy.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
