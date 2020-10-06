Sign up
Leaf bouquet
We took a walk to the neighborhood and I couldn’t help but to pick up pretty leaves along the way. These are mostly from down the street, none of our leaves turn this beautiful red color.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1606
photos
19
followers
36
following
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Tags
red
,
leafs
