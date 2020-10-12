Previous
I’m not going out there. by beckyk365
252 / 365

It’s cold and wet and windy. Am perfectly content to shoot through the window. But I think the roses like the cooler weather.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
