A Walk in the Woods by beckyk365
251 / 365

A Walk in the Woods

We decided to check out a state park near our house called Boyd Big Tree conservation area. It’s still too early for any fall colors, but it was still nice to get out and tramp around in the woods for a while. It had that nice mossy, woodsy smell.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Photo Details

