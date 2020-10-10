Sign up
251 / 365
A Walk in the Woods
We decided to check out a state park near our house called Boyd Big Tree conservation area. It’s still too early for any fall colors, but it was still nice to get out and tramp around in the woods for a while. It had that nice mossy, woodsy smell.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
