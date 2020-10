Pretty Excited

After sitting in my jewelry box for over 30 years, I finally took my mother’s ring to a jeweler to get resized. She was very petite and I needed to have it enlarged. Unfortunately you can’t really see the detail of the cameo in this photo. The really unique thing about this ring is that the cameo part can flip around and a black onyx with a tiny diamond spins to the top. I’ll be sure to take a photo of that someday.