300 / 365
The Morning Of
This was taken the previous morning. Although it looks pretty much the same since it’s really cold and not much has melted.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
BeckyJo
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
300
photos
18
followers
32
following
82% complete
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
Views
1
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
17th December 2020 8:58am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
