Previous
Next
Sunrise by beckyk365
299 / 365

Sunrise

Ten inches of snow makes everything look so nice and clean. And very very quiet this time a day. We didn’t get as much as predicted so I did go to work after my neighborhood was plowed.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

BeckyJo

@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise